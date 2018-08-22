Novocure (NVCR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novocure earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.6906280546537 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Novocure alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Novocure has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 57,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $1,806,637.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,576.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $164,324.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 892,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,255. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.