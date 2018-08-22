Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2890827928152 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NWPX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,567. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

