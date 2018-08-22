Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Insider Sells $402,068.88 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) insider William J. Wagner sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $402,068.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 230,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 298,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.