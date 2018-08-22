Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,667,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,455 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,264.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

