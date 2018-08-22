Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,254 shares of company stock worth $9,055,994. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $10,382,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after buying an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

