Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

Shares of JWN opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $62.05.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,254 shares of company stock worth $9,055,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

