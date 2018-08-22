Nordson (NDSN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to -4% to ~$551-574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.77 million.

Nordson stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

