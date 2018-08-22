Nomura Lowers Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target to $60.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.