Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,666.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.90. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

