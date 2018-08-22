Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $58,680,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

FWONK opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.