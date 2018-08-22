Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,145 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.90. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

