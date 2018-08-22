Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,703,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,038,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $194,069,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $949,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,301,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $614,428.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

