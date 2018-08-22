Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

PPL stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

