Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,365 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 240,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in HCP by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in HCP by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HCP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HCP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 414,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

