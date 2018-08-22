Nike Inc (NKE) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 27.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nike by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $9,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

