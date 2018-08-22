NII (NIHD) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.58. 2,574,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,289,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Specifically, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of NII stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIHD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NII by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,197,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 805,567 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NII by 42,134.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in NII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About NII (NASDAQ:NIHD)

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

