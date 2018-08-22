Newport (NEWP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

News coverage about Newport (NASDAQ:NEWP) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newport earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Newport alerts:

NEWP remained flat at $$22.99 on Wednesday. Newport has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Newport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.