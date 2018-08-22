New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

