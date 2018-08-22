New Age Beverages (NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBEV. ValuEngine downgraded New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 160,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

