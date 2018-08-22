Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NBIX traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. 469,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,965. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98, a PEG ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $984,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $1,202,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,446,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,061,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 851,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

