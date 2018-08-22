Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
NBIX traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. 469,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,965. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98, a PEG ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $984,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $1,202,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,446,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,061,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 851,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.
