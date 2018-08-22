Neumark (NEU) Price Up 48.3% This Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Neumark has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $68,996.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00009295 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui and YoBit. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00269217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033511 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,005,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, YoBit, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

