Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total value of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,802 shares of company stock valued at $155,673,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.73 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

