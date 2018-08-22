Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after buying an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $757,733,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,434,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.99.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,802 shares of company stock valued at $155,673,849 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.73 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

