NetEase Inc (NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.