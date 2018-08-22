NetEase Inc (NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded NetEase from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.62.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

