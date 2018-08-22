Neogen (NEOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.87

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.87 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 3708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Get Neogen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.11 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 5,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $440,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 2,418 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $203,039.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,709.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $20,257,385. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.