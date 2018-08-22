Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Position Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,984 shares of company stock worth $14,141,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

