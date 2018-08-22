Navigators Group (NAVG) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) received a $70.00 price objective from stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NAVG traded up $5.72 on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 113,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,466. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million. equities research analysts expect that Navigators Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Navigators Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 99,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

