Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natuzzi, S.p.A earned a coverage optimism score of -0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7129363933924 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE NTZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $144.61 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

