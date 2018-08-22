Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 634 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,822,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,583,000 after buying an additional 107,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,863,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,376,000 after buying an additional 343,738 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.05 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

