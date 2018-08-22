Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,460,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,414 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 916,741 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,978,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 541,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 233,485 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

