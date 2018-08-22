National Bank of Canada (NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of NA opened at C$65.63 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$54.58 and a 12 month high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

