National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.77% of National Bank worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in National Bank by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,697.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $373,155.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,394 shares of company stock worth $4,233,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.