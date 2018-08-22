National Bank Financial Upgrades Cineplex (CGX) to Outperform

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a C$33.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$32.50. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.75.

TSE CGX opened at C$33.60 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$27.56 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

In related news, insider Cindy Bush bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.97 per share, with a total value of C$76,191.10.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

