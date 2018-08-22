National Bank Financial Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) Target Price to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.96.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.78. 90,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

