National Bank Financial Analysts Give Raging River Exploration (RRX) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) received a C$6.00 target price from National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

TSE:RRX traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,450. Raging River Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.10 million.

In other Raging River Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$570,000.00.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

