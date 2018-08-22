NAM COIN Price Tops $0.0004 (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One NAM COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NAM COIN has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAM COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,004.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00256059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00147261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00031411 BTC.

About NAM COIN

NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NAM COIN is namchain.net . NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam

NAM COIN Token Trading

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAM COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAM COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

