Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.77 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 20,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $801,520.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

