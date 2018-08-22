Mylan NV (MYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mylan by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 62,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,402. Mylan has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

