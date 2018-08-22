Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $8.51 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 161,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of WLL opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.93. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stephens set a $68.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KLR Group increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

