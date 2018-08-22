Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

RGA opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $126.62 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

