Mulberry Group (MUL) Trading Down 29.7%

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) shares traded down 29.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.11). 406,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19,592% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($7.27).

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10 ($0.13). Mulberry Group had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, classic, and exotic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and trousers, and jackets and coats for women.

