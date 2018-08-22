MSG Networks (MSGN) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

MSGN opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 4,728.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 771,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 755,805 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in MSG Networks by 98.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,359,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 673,483 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in MSG Networks by 164.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 687,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at $8,675,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

