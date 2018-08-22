MSG Networks Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSG Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 43.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 98.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,359,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 673,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth $8,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 4,728.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 771,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 755,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

