Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stake Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 39,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 192,867 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Moody’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $171.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.