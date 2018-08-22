Monro Inc (MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon Sells 5,000 Shares

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $350,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00.

MNRO opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on shares of Monro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

