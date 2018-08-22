Monetha Price Up 0.7% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Monetha has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $93,143.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monetha has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00264020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033860 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,971,923 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

