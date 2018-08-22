MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Volume of $390,530.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00023688 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $98.59 million and $390,530.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.04322937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.84 or 0.08258747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00862729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.01434648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00196576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.02093748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00289234 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 61,729,100 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Zaif, Bitbank, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

