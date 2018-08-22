Momo Inc (MOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Standpoint Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Momo to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Momo stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 554,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that Momo will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

