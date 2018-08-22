Modum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $158,655.00 (MOD)

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Modum has a total market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $158,655.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modum has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Modum token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00014406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Modum Profile

Modum was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io . Modum’s official website is modum.io

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

