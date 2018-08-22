Modine Manufacturing (MOD) & Superior Industries International (SUP) Financial Review

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: SUP) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.10 billion 0.42 $22.20 million $1.54 11.40 Superior Industries International $1.11 billion 0.51 -$6.20 million $1.10 20.64

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Superior Industries International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Modine Manufacturing does not pay a dividend. Superior Industries International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 1.26% 17.01% 5.36% Superior Industries International 1.12% 10.77% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Modine Manufacturing and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Superior Industries International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. The company also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel Coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, it offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It primarily serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.